‘Keep believing’: Kermit the Frog gives words of wisdom to grads of University of Maryland

Kermit the Frog practices his University of Maryland commencement address in College Park, Maryland, on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At a time when statesmen and celebrities stand in front of a crowd, trying to say something profound and inspiring to new college graduates, Kermit the Frog had his chance to be behind the podium, addressing the class of 2025.

The green Muppet, wearing a frog-sized cap and gown, spoke at the commencement ceremony at the University of Maryland on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

He told the graduates and friends and family in attendance to choose kindness.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice — if you’re willing to listen to a frog. Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together,” he said.

He also used one of his most famous songs, “The Rainbow Connection,” to urge the students to write their own ending.

“Life’s like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending. You’ve all done what you set out to do. And you’re just getting started.”

He then urged everyone there to sing along with the iconic song.

Kermit also got a certificate of his own -- a citation signed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for his contribution to the state, the Post reported.

Watch his speech here or below:

Kermit was created in 1955 by 1960 University of Maryland grad Jim Henson. He created the puppet from his mother’s coat and a Ping-Pong ball cut in half. A statue of Henson, who died in 1990, and Kermit is featured outside the university’s student union.

A Board of Regents said that the Muppet was there to spread joy.

“It is so important that we find ways to experience joy during challenging times,” Geoff Gonella, the board’s vice chair, told graduates. “After all, joy should be at the heart of any ‘Kermencement’ ceremony.”

The university awarded more than 9,000 bachelor’s degrees, 3,000 master’s degrees and almost 1,000 doctoral degrees, The Washington Post reported.

This was not Kermit’s first commencement speech. He spoke at Southampton College in 1996, telling the grads there they were “no longer tadpoles” and that they needed to drop their tails and work hard to save other swamps, the newspaper reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group