‘Jurassic Park’ mosquito prop sold for $403K at auction

A focal point of the “Jurassic Park” movie has gone for more than $400,000 at auction.
The “screen-matched opening-scene” mosquito in amber prop sold for $403,200, according to Propstore and Entertainment Weekly.
Propstore COO Brandon Alinger said in a press release it was the first time the prop has been sold publicly.
The prop was part of the company’s Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live auction.
Other items included:
- “Star Trek: The Original Series” phaser, sold for $315,000
- “Saturday Night Fever” white suit worn by John Travolta, sold for $277,200
- “Superman III” Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve, sold for $233,100
- “Captain America: Civil War” Light-up Iron Man Mark 46 upper body armor sold for $138,600
- “The Matrix Reloaded” Neo’s complete costume worn by Keanu Reeves sold for $138,600
- “Donnie Darko” Frank the Rabbit costume sold for $126,000
- “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” Jack Sparrow tri-corn hat sold for $100,800
- “Edward Scissorhands” scissorhands sold for $75,600
- “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” golden snitch sold for $63,000
Click here to see all of the props that were for sale.
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