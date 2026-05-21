Judge dismisses charges against former assistant principal in Virginia school shooting

A criminal case against former Richneck Elementary School assistant Ebony Parker was thrown out by a judge on Thursday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia judge on Thursday dismissed criminal charges against a former assistant principal at a Newport News elementary school, who was charged with child neglect after the shooting of a first-grade teacher in January 2023.

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Judge Rebecca Robinson dismissed the case against Ebony Parker, WVEC reported. Parker was the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School when Abigail Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old boy on Jan. 6, 2023.

BREAKING NEWS Major, unexpected development in the criminal case against Ebony Parker, the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary in Newport News in 2023, when a 6-year-old student shot first grade teacher. Today, a judge granted a motion to strike the case.… — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 21, 2026

Robinson threw out all eight charges of felony child neglect against Parker, according to the television station.

Parker broke down in tears after the judge ruled on a defense motion to strike down the case, WTKR reported. Robinson made her ruling based on “legal theories” about the issues in the case, adding that for them to be a crime, the Virginia General Assembly would need to amend its current laws.

Zwerner, who was teaching a class at the time of the shooting, was injured when the bullet went through her hand and pierced her chest, according to WTKR. In a civil suit Zwerner filed, she testified that the bullet wounds nearly killed her and shortened her expected lifespan.

Zwerner was awarded $10 million in the trial against Newport News Public Schools, WVEC reported. The civil suit alleged that Parker failed to act on concerns that the student had brought a gun to school, according to CNN. Parker has filed an appeal.

In the criminal trial against Parker, she was accused of failing to act after multiple warnings that the student had brought a firearm to school the day of the shooting, WVEC reported. Prosecutors alleged she did not follow required safety procedures and did not alert the principal or initiate a search of the student, court documents stated.

Ebony Parker broke down crying in the courtroom as the judge dismissed the criminal charges against her Thursday morning.



Read more: https://t.co/RI02iBHtvV pic.twitter.com/MVQo2fJ0GJ — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) May 21, 2026

Parker did not speak to reporters after the judge’s ruling.

In a statement moments after the verdict, Zwerner’s aunt, Karen Piere, said family members were glad “that this tragic event is behind us.”

“As devastating as this shooting was, may it bring change to the education system in our country so that violent children are not placed in a general education classroom,” the statement read. “And I hope that administrators are held accountable if this were to happen again for violent behavior.”

Zwerner’s attorneys Diane Toscano, Kevin Biniazan and Jeffrey Breit also issued a statement, WAVY reported. They said the ruling removes an argument previously used by the City of Newport News regarding insurance coverage in the civil case.

“One of the many obstacles the City of Newport News placed in Abby Zwerner’s path to justice was their argument they could deny insurance coverage in our civil case because of possible criminal conduct,” the statement read. “Today that is no longer an excuse that the City can hide behind.”

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