John Irvin, who directed ‘Hamburger Hill,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ dies at 86

The British director, who helmed "Hamburger Hill" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," died on Aug. 11. He was 86.

British director John Irvin, whose credits include the film “Hamburger Hill” and the television miniseries “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” died on Aug. 11. He was 86

[ Read more trending news ]

Irvin died “peacefully at home” surrounded by his family, his producer, Claire Evans confirmed to The Guardian.

During his career, Irvin directed more than 30 films and had garnered three BAFTA nominations, according to Variety. Notable films include “Turtle Diary,” “A Month By the Lake,” “City of Industry” and “Widow’s Peak,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

His signature work was “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” the 1979 miniseries starring Alec Guinness.

Irvin, along with his twin brother David, was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland on May 7, 1940, according to Variety. He attended the London Film School and worked at British Movietone News, The Guardian reported.

In 1963, Irvin released his first film, a documentary titled “Gala Day,” and a documentary short, “Inheritance,” which was narrated by Richard Burton and won Irvin his first BAFTA, according to the newspaper.

“Hamburger Hill,” the 1987 film Irvin directed about the Vietnam War, has been praised as one of the most realistic depictions of that conflict, Variety reported.

Irvin would go on to direct big-name Hollywood stars including Patrick Swayze (“Next of Kin”), Arnold Schwarzenegger (“Raw Deal”) and Uma Thurman (“Robin Hood”), according to the entertainment news outlet.

“Not many filmmakers directed both Fred Astaire and Patrick Swayze,” Roel Haanen wrote in a 2021 interview. “Or followed up a tender, thoughtful film written by Harold Pinter with an Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick.

“But John did …”

©2026 Cox Media Group