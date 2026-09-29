Jasmine Guy hits back at critics of her appearance on ‘A Different World’ revival

FILE PHOTO: Jasmine Guy attends A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

It has been almost 40 years since “A Different World” took viewers to the fictional HBCU Hillman College, but since its return last week, not everyone is focusing on the storylines the show has followed.

[ Read more trending news ]

Instead, critics are posting negative comments about the appearance of one of the original show’s stars, Jasmine Guy.

Guy played Whitney Gilbert Wayne in both the original sitcom and now in the Netflix revival.

The actress, however, is not taking the criticism of a woman’s aging over 40 years lying down.

When the show first aired, she was 25; she is now 64, People magazine reported.

Guy fired back on Instagram days after the new show debuted.

“The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older. It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it,” adding, “Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy. But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date. Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live ❤️”

She sat down with Woman’s World for an interview and explained, “For years, I’ve been getting Botox on my forehead because I was always a frowner,” she said. “Now I’ve become immune to it. I know my face has to look a certain way on camera, but I looked like this when I was 25, so I’m like, ‘I’m okay, I’m good.’”

Since “A Different World” went off the air in 1993, Guy has appeared in shows such as “Dead Like Me,” “K.C. Undercover,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Chronicles of Jessica Wu,” winning an Emmy for her performance as Barbara Baldwin.

She also frequently appeared on the Atlanta stage, People reported.

0 of 27 Through the years Circa 1987: Studio portrait of actress Jasmine Guy and actor Kadeem Hardison, co-stars of A Different World television show. Aired: 1987-1993. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Through the years 1988: Actress Jasmine Guy attends the 57th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 27, 1988 at KTLA Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years 1990: Actress and singer Jasmine Guy signs autographs and greets fans at Coconuts Records in Chicago, Illinois in October 1990. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Through the years 1994: American actress and singer Jasmine Guy, wearing a blue dress, in the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards press room at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 5th January 1994. Guy holds the 'Actress in a Comedy Series' award she received for her performance in 'A Different World'. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Through the years 2002: Actress Jasmine Guy attends the premiere of the film "Antwone Fisher" at the Motion Picture Academy on December 19, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years 2004: Actress Jasmine Guy, daughter Imani and guest attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Dreamworks Pictures' film "Shrek 2" at the Mann Village Theatre May 8, 2004 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years 2004: Actor Jasmine Guy attends the film premiere of "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" at Disneyland on August 7, 2004 in Anaheim, California. The film "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" opens in theaters nationwide on August 11, 2004. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images). *** Local Caption *** Jasmine Guy (Frederick M. Brown) Through the years 2005: Actress Jasmine Guy speaks at the Triumph of the Spirit Awards Gala by Aviva Family and Children's Services May 19, 2005 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Getty Images) (Phil McCarten/Getty Images) Through the years 2006: (L-R) Actor Kadeem Hardison and actress Jasmine Guy speak during the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for the Nick at Nite Network at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on July 13, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images). (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: Actress Jasmine Guy attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund's 22nd anniversary celebration at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on October 26, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years 2010: Actress Jasmine Guy poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Broadway Opening of "Fences" at the Cort Theatre on April 26, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Through the years 2011: Singer/Songwriter Usher Raymond and Recording Artist/Actress Jasmine Guy backstage at the 33rd Annual Georgia Music Hall Of Fame Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Through the years 2016: Actress Jasmine Guy and actress Ruth Negga attend "LOVING" VIP Screening Private Reception hosted by Ruth Negga at Davio's on October 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features) Through the years 2016: Actors Jasmine Guy and Anika Noni Rose, attend BET Presents "An Evening With 'The Quad'" At The Paley Center on December 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Networks) (Bennett Raglin) Through the years 2019: Jasmine Guy attends the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment W) Through the years 2021: Jasmine Guy attends Amazon's "Harlem" Series Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on December 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Through the years 2023: Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, and Darryl M. Bell attend the Toyota HBCU New York Classic's "HBCU Inspired" Night At The Apollo at The Apollo Theater on September 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) (Joy Malone/Getty Images) Through the years 2024: Jasmine Guy poses with the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series award during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years 2024: (L-R) Glynn Turman, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, Kadeem Hardison and Darryl M. Bell attend A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party at Marcus Bar & Grille on February 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images) (Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images) Through the years 2025: Jasmine Guy attends The 2025 Beloved Community Awards at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images) (Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images) Through the years 2025: Jasmine Guy attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's opening night gala at New York City Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images) (Hatnim Lee/Getty Images) Through the years 2026: Jasmine Guy attends Netflix's A DIFFERENT WORLD: Road To Hillman College Tour at Chicago State University Breakey Theater on September 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Netflix) (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years 2026: Jasmine Guy attends Netflix's "A Different World" Premiere Event & HBCU Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images) (Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group