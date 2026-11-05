Jack Campbell: Lions breathe ‘sigh of relief’ after LB gives encouraging injury update

Detroit Lions players were encouraged after linebacker Jack Campbell gave an update about the neck injury he suffered during Sunday’s NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Campbell, 23, was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Free Press reported. His head appeared to hit Hockenson’s left hip.

The fourth-year player fell to the ground and was motionless on the turf, according to the newspaper. He was taken to an area hospital.

Campbell released a statement through the Lions on Wednesday, noting that he had full movement in his lower body and was making progress with upper body movement, ESPN reported.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” said Campbell, who remains hospitalized. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

STATEMENT FROM JACK CAMPBELL My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express. I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done. To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I’m proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn’t ask to be surrounded by a better group of people. One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge. Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough. God is good. My faith is strong. Jack Campbell — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2026

Campbell’s coach and teammates said were encouraged by Campbell’s statement.

“That’s good news. That’s positive news,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “We’re all thankful for that.”

“Grateful, gratitude,” fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said, adding that players and coaches breathed a “sigh of relief” after receiving the update.

[ Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell recovering after neck injury ]

“It’s been hard,” quarterback Jared Goff told the Detroit Free Press. “You see something very real affect our sport and somebody that you love, somebody that you’re so close to, and it’s obviously so much bigger than just football. I think you’re happy that things are moving in the right direction. But, yeah, there’s still certainly some emotion attached to it and how scary it was and whatnot.”

“It was very emotional,” linebacker Derrick Barnes told the newspaper. “It was one of those things where all your adrenaline is going and then after the game, you know what happened but when you realize what happened, it’s scary, man, and I really felt for him.”

Campbell is the third Lions player to suffer a serious neck injury in the past five seasons, the Free Press reported. Savion Smith collapsed on the field in a game against the New England Patriots in 2022 and was taken off the field by ambulance. During last year’s preseason game, safety Morice Norris was carted off the field with a neck injury.

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