Jack Campbell: Lions breathe ‘sigh of relief’ after LB gives encouraging injury update

Jack Campbell: Members of the Detroit Lions gathered while the team's medical staff tended to the linebacker after his neck injury. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Detroit Lions players were encouraged after linebacker Jack Campbell gave an update about the neck injury he suffered during Sunday’s NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Campbell, 23, was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Free Press reported. His head appeared to hit Hockenson’s left hip.

The fourth-year player fell to the ground and was motionless on the turf, according to the newspaper. He was taken to an area hospital.

Campbell released a statement through the Lions on Wednesday, noting that he had full movement in his lower body and was making progress with upper body movement, ESPN reported.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” said Campbell, who remains hospitalized. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

Campbell’s coach and teammates said were encouraged by Campbell’s statement.

“That’s good news. That’s positive news,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “We’re all thankful for that.”

“Grateful, gratitude,” fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said, adding that players and coaches breathed a “sigh of relief” after receiving the update.

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell recovering after neck injury ]

“It’s been hard,” quarterback Jared Goff told the Detroit Free Press. “You see something very real affect our sport and somebody that you love, somebody that you’re so close to, and it’s obviously so much bigger than just football. I think you’re happy that things are moving in the right direction. But, yeah, there’s still certainly some emotion attached to it and how scary it was and whatnot.”

“It was very emotional,” linebacker Derrick Barnes told the newspaper. “It was one of those things where all your adrenaline is going and then after the game, you know what happened but when you realize what happened, it’s scary, man, and I really felt for him.”

Campbell is the third Lions player to suffer a serious neck injury in the past five seasons, the Free Press reported. Savion Smith collapsed on the field in a game against the New England Patriots in 2022 and was taken off the field by ambulance. During last year’s preseason game, safety Morice Norris was carted off the field with a neck injury.

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