Influencer Olivia Oras dies after cosmetic procedure

Finnish influencer Olivia Oras has died at the age of 27.

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A spokesperson for Oras’ family confirmed her Sept. 3 death, saying that she passed “after an aesthetic procedure gone wrong,” People magazine reported.

Helsinki Police Department released a statement online on Wednesday that officials are investigating her death as aggravated manslaughter and that it is in the early stages, so no additional information is available.

The family’s spokesperson said they filed a police report and would not share further details.

However, her parents told Finnish news channel Yle MOT that their daughter lost consciousness while being put under anesthesia before undergoing a cosmetic procedure in a private clinic. She was taken to Helsinki University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police Chief of Investigation Juha Piippo did not confirm what her parents said or who is being investigated, Yle MOT reported.

Oras became famous thanks to the documentary “The Perfect Selfie” released in 2017 and followed her career as an influencer and the pressure it brought, the Finnish news outlet said.

TMZ said the documentary followed her for a year and a half, examining her growing popularity on social media as she gained followers.

She eventually started a nonprofit for pulmonary disease research and partnered with tech and wellness companies.

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