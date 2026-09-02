Imagine: John Lennon is a grandfather as his son Sean Ono Lennon welcomes baby

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl attend the "threeASFOUR: Full Circle" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 07, 2026, in New York City. The couple recently welcomed their first baby together. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is a first-time father, meaning the former Beatle would be a grandfather.

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Sean Ono Lennon and his partner, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, announced the arrival of their son, Aurelius, on social media.

They did not say when Aurelius was born, US Weekly reported.

His older brother, Julian Lennon, also shared photos of the baby on Instagram, US Weekly reported.

Ono Lennon and Muhl started dating in 2007, two years after meeting at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. She said, “We courted each other through letters. It was actually super-old-fashioned,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in 2014.

Ono Lennon typically stays out of the spotlight but calls himself a “caretaker” of his parents’ legacy.

Last year, he told CBS Sunday Morning that he had “technically” taken over the role of custodian from his mother, who oversaw it for several decades.

“But obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say,” Ono Lennon said at the time. “I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about the Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

“My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime,” he said. “I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

John Lennon was gunned down in 1980 when Ono Lennon was only 5 years old, E! News reported.

He also has spoken about the groundbreaking celebrity couple and how they were ahead of their time.

“I think it’s really interesting that John and Yoko famously recorded their lives all the time via video—I mean, via 16 millimeter film,” he told Variety in April 2025. “The fact that they were doing that in the early ‘70s, before reality television and before social media and before memes…As far as I am concerned, it’s like they were the first reality TV celebrity couple.”

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