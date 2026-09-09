Hurricane Lowell: 1 dead in Hawaii storm

Hurricane Lowell killed at least one person and left a path of destruction across Hawaii.

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Gov. Josh Green said a homeless man living on Oahu died when a tree fell on his tent, CNN reported.

Green estimates that the storm caused “hundreds of millions of dollars” in damage.

About 90% of the power was out in Kauai County with “no estimated time of restoration” as power lines, trees, and debris lay scattered over most of the island.

More than 30,000 customers did not have power on the island of Oahu, CNN reported.

Power is out to hospitals and more than 300 members of the National Guard have been deployed across the islands. The Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that have been washed out or damaged.

Waves pushed sand and lava rocks into a beachside park on Eauai’s southern coast that one business owner says will take weeks to clean up, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s going to take a while. I think we’ll be fine,” surfer and surf school owner Rochelle Ballard said. “We’ve been through this before.”

Hurricane Lowell was less than 50 miles from Niihau, a small island with fewer than 100 residents, and was a Category 2 storm, the strongest to hit Hawaii since 1992’s Hurricane Iniki, which was a Category 4.

The center of Lowell hit off the coast of the islands, the AP reported.

Lowell was the third storm to impact the islands in three weeks.

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