Hurricane Isaias continues trek toward Gulf Coast

File photo. Residents on the Gulf Coast are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, which became the Atlantic season's first storm this year to top 74 mph.

Isaias grew into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season late Wednesday and hurricane warnings have been posted in parts of the northern Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

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Storm inching closer to coast

Update 1:59 p.m. ET Oct. 8: In its 2 p.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Isaias continued to move closer to the Gulf Coast and cautioned residents to be prepared for storm surge and damaging winds.

The center of the storm was located 355 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 185 miles north of Progreso, Mexico.

The storm remains on an east-northeast path at 10 mph.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay-Gulf county line on the Florida Panhandle.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish line in Louisiana to west of Ocean Springs, and east of the Bay-Gulf line to the Aucilla River in Florida

A storm surge warning was issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River on the Florida Panhandle.

A storm surge watch is in effect from the Steinhatchee River to Yankeetown, Florida, the hurricane center said.

Hurricane strengthens slightly

Update 11:08 a.m. ET Oct. 8: In its 11 a.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Isaias continued to gain strength, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at its center.

The center of the storm was located 380 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 170 miles north of Progreso, Mexico.

The storm has picked up slightly in forward speed, moving to the east-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay-Gulf county line on the Florida Panhandle.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish line in Louisiana to west of Ocean Springs, and east of the Bay-Gulf line to the Aucilla River in Florida

A storm surge warning was issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River on the Florida Panhandle.

A storm surge watch is in effect from the Steinhatchee River to Yankeetown, Florida, the hurricane center said.

Original report: In its 5 a.m. ET advisory, the hurricane center said that the storm’s maximum sustained winds are 80 mph as Isaias fell one day short of becoming the latest-forming Atlantic basin hurricane, The Associated Press reported.

The center of the storm was located 420 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 170 miles northwest of Progreso, Mexico.

Isaias is moving to the east-northeast at 9 mph.

4 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 (Advisory 7) Key Messages for Hurricane #Isaias. Latest info: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV 4 AM CDT jueves 8 de octubre (Aviso 7) Mensajes clave sobre el huracán #Isaias. Más información: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV https://t.co/w0ncqO3FZt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2026

Residents along the Gulf Coast are preparing for the storm, which is expected to approach the area sometime by Friday night.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay-Gulf county line on the Florida Panhandle.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish line in Louisiana to west of Ocean Springs, and east of the Bay-Gulf line to the Aucilla River in Florida.

A storm surge watch is in effect from the Steinhatchee River to Yankeetown, Florida, the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center will issue a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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