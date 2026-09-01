Heartfelt, humorous obituary for Washington state man goes viral

File photo. An obituary for a Washington state man went viral for its creativity and sense of humor.

A Washington state man was not only beloved in life, but also cherished in the afterlife. His obituary was a template for explaining a life well-lived -- full of fun and humor.

[ Read more trending news ]

The family of Michael De Simone, who died on Aug. 21, ran an obituary that was published in The Centralia Chronicle on Aug. 27. De Simone, 51, died of complications from a stroke and a concussion, his family wrote, according to “Today.”

“Michael De Simone regrettably informs you that he is no longer alive,” the obituary begins. “This was not the plan.

“He expected to be alive somewhat longer in order to do many more things. Unfortunately, there was some measure of disagreement between his mind and his body, and the arguments made by his body were, in the end, more persuasive.”

The obituary noted that De Simone exited the world the way he entered it -- by eating pizza.

“He was 51 years old when he died, which is young for a man but quite old for a dog, so he left the world at peace in the knowledge that he outlived many, many dogs,” the tribute continued.

The narrative details his nearly 33-year marriage to his high school sweetheart, the joy they experienced from their two daughters and three grandsons, and his traveling adventures and zest for life, “Today” reported.

“He was somebody that left a mark on people every, every meeting, every encounter that he had,” Daisy De Simone told the news outlet.

The obituary was written by one of Michael De Simone’s brothers, “Today” reported. He told the news outlet in a statement that “many hands” touched the tribute, including Johanna De Simone, one of Michael De Simone’s daughters.

“It started with a discussion with my niece, Johanna, and I asked her what kind of feeling she wanted to evoke, and she thought something that captured his sense of humor would be best,” Daniel De Simone said. “From there, I was just trying to say what he would say if he were here to say it.”

Johanna De Simone told “Today” that the outpouring of support was “sorely needed.”

“We also lost my grandmother, my mother’s mom, on August 10th. The next day my dad was in ICU,” she said. “The support and love everyone is providing is helping keep my mother and our family strong.”

Daniel De Simone ended the tribute to his brother with a wistful piece of advice.

“Michael is, again, very sad to bring this news to you. It wasn’t much fun to receive,” he wrote. “In lieu of flowers, he asks that you give your love freely, especially to those you hold most dear, because you never know when you might have to leave in a hurry.”

© 2026 Cox Media Group