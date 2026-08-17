Hayden Panettiere death: Tributes pour in

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Co-stars and friends of Hayden Panettiere are sharing tributes to the actress, who died on Aug. 16 at age 36.

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Her father confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

David Arquette, who starred with Panettiere in “Scream 4″ wrote, “I love you Hayden,” on Variety’s Instagram ost.

Podcast host Jay Shetty wrote, “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year,” People magazine reported.

“Custody” co-star Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart.”

“Heroes” co-star David Anders called Panettiere, “One of the brighter lights I’ve ever met and had the privilege to call a friend.”

Their co-star Dania Ramirez wrote, “My heart aches so much right now.”

Bethany Joy Lenz said, “I’m crushed” and that she didn’t “understand how this is real.”

While Kelly Osbourne wrote that she was “deeply saddened” by Panettiere’s death, saying, “We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people.”

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