‘Harry Potter’ actor Rupert Grint to reprise Ron Weasley character on Broadway

The actor will reprise his role as Ron Weasley -- as an adult -- on Broadway.

Are you mad? Rupert Grint of “Harry Potter” fame is reprising his role as Ron Weasley, this time on Broadway.

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Grint, who played Harry Potter’s best friend in the eight-movie franchise adapted from J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels, will join the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: beginning Feb. 2, according to the play’s website.

Grint, 38, who was 11 when the first “Harry Potter” film was released, has committed to a 17-week run through May 30, The New York Times reported.

The play, which has been running on Broadway since 2018, is a sequel to the films and novels, according to the newspaper.

Grint will play an adult version of the Weasley character -- a husband and a father -- in the play, which revolves around the next generation of students attending Hogwarts, Variety reported.

“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life,” Grint said in a statement. “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting.”

Rupert Grint has joined the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway, where he'll play an adult version of his iconic role as Ron Weasley.



The actor will appear on Broadway from Feb. 2 to May 30, 2027.https://t.co/KejKXUFNrD pic.twitter.com/U18WwEYvrF — Variety (@Variety) August 26, 2026

Grint appeared on Broadway once before as a cast member in 2014 for “It’s Only a Play,” the Times reported.

Grint was one of the core three actors in the series, along with Daniel Radclifffe as Harry Potter and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

Grint joins the play after another longtime member of the film, Tom Felton -- who played the conniving and bullying Draco Malfoy -- leaves the cast after extending his participation through Jan 3, according to Variety.

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