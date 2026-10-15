Halloween 2026: How much will you spend this spooky season?

FILE PHOTO: The National Retail Federation said that Americans will spend more than $13.5 billion this Halloween, but on what?

The costs of the 12-foot skeletons, costumes and candy can really stack up. Halloween 2026 is no different than prior years.

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According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a terrifying $13.5 billion this year. It is up slightly from 2025’s $13.1 billion.

Most people plan to celebrate Halloween, or about 74% of those polled. On average, each person will spend about $115.

But what will they be doing this year?

Most people said they will hand out candy for Halloween (61%).

Others will dress up in costumes, decorate or carve a pumpkin.

Here is the breakdown:

61% handing out candy

50% dress in costume

42% decorate

42% carve a pumpkin

42% watch scary movies

36% browse store displays or themed stores

We know what people plan to do; we know how much money will be flowing out of our pockets, but where will it go?

It’s close among three of the four categories.

The NRF said $4.4 billion will be spent on costumes, while nearly the same amount, $4.3 billion, will go to decorations. Candy comes in a close third at $4.1 billion. Greeting cards will “only” account for $ 0.8 billion, or about $800 million.

How can you save money?

The NRF said there are ways to make the dollar stretch, with those being asked saying they’ll:

Look for items they can reuse year after year

Comparative shop

Use coupons or sales

The reuse option will most likely come in the costume and décor categories.

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