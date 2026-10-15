Halloween 2026: How much will you spend this spooky season?

The costs of the 12-foot skeletons, costumes and candy can really stack up. Halloween 2026 is no different than prior years.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a terrifying $13.5 billion this year. It is up slightly from 2025’s $13.1 billion.
Most people plan to celebrate Halloween, or about 74% of those polled. On average, each person will spend about $115.
But what will they be doing this year?
Most people said they will hand out candy for Halloween (61%).
Others will dress up in costumes, decorate or carve a pumpkin.
Here is the breakdown:
- 61% handing out candy
- 50% dress in costume
- 42% decorate
- 42% carve a pumpkin
- 42% watch scary movies
- 36% browse store displays or themed stores
We know what people plan to do; we know how much money will be flowing out of our pockets, but where will it go?
It’s close among three of the four categories.
The NRF said $4.4 billion will be spent on costumes, while nearly the same amount, $4.3 billion, will go to decorations. Candy comes in a close third at $4.1 billion. Greeting cards will “only” account for $ 0.8 billion, or about $800 million.
How can you save money?
The NRF said there are ways to make the dollar stretch, with those being asked saying they’ll:
- Look for items they can reuse year after year
- Comparative shop
- Use coupons or sales
The reuse option will most likely come in the costume and décor categories.
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