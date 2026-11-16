Grammy nominations announced: Who made the list

FILE PHOTO: Raye performs onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. She has tied Beyoncé with 11 nominations, the most for a female entertainer in one year. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards across 100 categories, including several new categories such as R&B collaboration or duo/group performance, best Latin song, and more.

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Music released from Aug. 31, 2025 to Aug. 28, 2026 is eligible, with about 16,000 members of the Recording Academy voting for their choices, The New York Times reported.

The English singer/songwriter Raye leads the nominations with 11, including record, song, and album of the year, The Associated Press reported. She ties with Beyoncé for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Beyoncé has a new record of her own: 100 nominations over her career, including this year’s latest in the R&B solo performance category.

Rosalía has nine nominations, all first-time nods. Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley have seven each.

The Grammy Awards will be announced on Feb. 7 in a ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are the nominees in selected categories:

Click here to see the complete list.

Song Of The Year

“Berghain,” Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas,” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“the cure,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5),” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

“Risk it All,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Album Of The Year

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.,” RAYE

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo

“LUX (Complete Works),” ROSALÍA

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift

Record Of The Year

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” RAYE

“the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain,” ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift

“Dracula,” Tame Impala With JENNIE

Best Music Video

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

“STORM,” GENER8ION, Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

“hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

“Click Clack Symphony.,” RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer); Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

“Berghain,” ROSALÍA (Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor); Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“House [From “Wuthering Heights”],” John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

“I Knew It, I Knew You [From “Toy Story 5”],” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Need Someone [From “The Pitt”],” Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

“No Place Like Home [From “Wicked: For Good”],” Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

“RUNWAY [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”],” Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Mount Pleasant,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Cherry Valley,” Carter Faith

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“Cloud 9,” Megan Moroney

“Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves

Best Traditional Country Album

“Clovis,” Charley Crockett

“50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline,” Vince Gill

“Banks Of The Trinity,” Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle,” Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around,” Charlie Worsham

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR,” Grupo Frontera

“Aunque Me Duela,” Lupita Infante

“La Madrina,” Mari Nobre

“DINASTÍA (DELUXE),” Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

“¡VIDA MÉXICO!,” Carlos Rivera

Best Latin Song (new for 2027)

“Ahí,” Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (KAROL G, Drake)

“¿Cómo se ama?,” Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día,” Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)

“Niño,” Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best Children’s Music Album

“All in Good Time,” Snooknuk

“Hasta La Vista…Baby,” Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

“Little Birdie’s Big Symphony,” Mark Hoying

“Magnificent,” Lachi

“Starchild, Vol. 1,” Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Rap Album

“DILLAGENCE II,” Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

“AM I THE DRAMA?,” Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops,” Rapsody

“OCTANE,” Don Toliver

“everything is a lot.,” Wale

“BULLY - DELUXE,” Kanye West (Ye)

Best R&B Album

“BROWN (The Chocolate Edition),” Chris Brown

“When The City Sleeps,” Alex Isley

“Kehlani,” Kehlani

“Saturday Night,” PJ Morton

“To Whom This May Concern,” Jill Scott

Best R&B Song

“Let Me,” Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“My Muse,” Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

“Out The Window,” Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Pressha,” Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

“What You Need,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“petal,” Ariana Grande

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.,” RAYE

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Asian Pop Music Performance (new for 2027)

“Sunset Kiss,” BABYMETAL, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig,” BINI

“BANG BANG,” IVE

“404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii

“YES,” LiSA

“VISA,” SB19

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“RUNWAY,” Lady Gaga, Doechii

“Bring Your Love,” Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony.,” RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula,” Tame Impala With JENNIE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Risk It All,” Bruno Mars

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” RAYE

“the cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc,” ROSALÍA

Best Rock Song

“In the Stars,” Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“My Only Angel,” Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD)

“Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix”, Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

“Trinidad,” Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

“what’s wrong with me,” Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes,” John Paesano, composer

“007: First Light,” Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers

“Ghost of Yotei,” Toma Otowa, composer

“Marvel’s Wolverine,” David Fleming, composer

“Star Wars: Zero Company,” Gordy Haab, composer

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

“The Odyssey,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Project Hail Mary,” Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Widow’s Bay,” David Fleming, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” (Various Artists)

“Stranger Things Season 5” (Various Artists)

“Wicked: For Good” (Various Artists)

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

“Wuthering Heights,” Charli xcx

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

“Night Music,” Vicente Avella

“Balance,” Paul Avgerinos

“Liminal,” Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

“Unspoken Psalms,” Chris Redding

“Tantrika,” White Sun

Best Global Music Album

“EQUILIBRIVM,” Anitta

“Oriadé,” Davido

“HOPE!!,” Angélique Kidjo

“Starrgirl,” Ayra Starr

“Love Is A Kingdom,” Tems

Best African Music Performance

“Gratitude,” Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa,” King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy,” Tems

“Jogodo,” Wizkid & Asake

Best Global Music Performance

“Varuvaaiy,” Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

“Una Flor En Cada Estrella,” KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral],” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

“Porcelana,” ROSALÍA, Dougie F

“Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy

Best Reggae Album

“Too Too Bad,” Buju Banton

“Exile,” Chronixx

“Brightside,” Ziggy Marley

“The Art of Acceptance,” Protoje

“SUPERNOVA,” Runkus

“Lottery,” Shaggy

Best Tropical Latin Album

“País Portatil,” Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“El Alma en Clave,” Luis Enrique

“Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya,” Fonseca

“Más Que Palabras,” Grupo Niche

“El Último Disco Vol. 1,” Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

“FREE SPIRITS,” CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Taracá,” Jorge Drexler

“La Vida Era Más Corta,” Milo J

“JuanesTeban,” Juanes

“Shine,” Fito Paez

Best Música Urbana Album

“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0,” Rauw Alejandro

“OMERTA,” J Balvin, Ryan Castro

“HOPI SENDÉ,” Ryan Castro

“OMAKASE,” Alvaro Diaz

“EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO,” Feid

“Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout,” Young Miko

Best Latin Pop Album

“NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO,” KAROL G

“FEMME FATALE,” Mon Laferte

“MUDA,” Carín León

“¿Dónde Es El After?,” Rawayana

“Bendito Verano,” ELENA ROSE

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Through The Fire,” Jason Crabb

“On A Different Note,” Tim Lovelace

“Light. Hope. Faith.,” Cara Paige

“A Fireside Christmas,” Karen Peck & New River

“Rise and Shine,” Sunday Drive

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Shiloh,” DOE

“CORITOS Vol. 2,” Israel & New Breed

“KING OF HEARTS - IN THE ROOM!,” Brandon Lake

“Jamie MacDonald,” Jamie MacDonald

“Breathe On It,” Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

“Devotion,” Cory Henry

“Revival: Live in Dallas,” Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

“Closer (Live In Chicago),” Jonathan McReynolds

“Sunday Morning,” PJ Morton

“The Hymns,” CeCe Winans

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Louisiana Love,” Robin Barnes

“Live at Tipitina’s 2025,” Dumpstaphunk

“This Village,” Ranky Tanky

“Ain’t No Dying,” The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

“Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem,” TONGVA ENSEMBLE Featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis

Best Contemporary Folk Album

“Le Sigh,” Kris Angelis

“Ace,” Madison Cunningham

“The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs,” Noah Kahan

“Lost Cause Lover Fool,” The Milk Carton Kids

“Bloodline,” Mon Rovîa

Best Traditional Folk Album

“The Fiddle and the Drum,” Renée Fleming With Béla Fleck

“North Node,” Brittany Haas

“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions,” E J Ouellette

“Together Again,” Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

“Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025),” Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Alive! (Live),” Fantastic Negrito

“Paper Doll (Live),” Samantha Fish

“Just Say Yes,” Ruthie Foster

“Hard Road,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“The Breakdown,” Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul,” Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp

“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100,” Joe Bonamassa

“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience,” (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

“BLUES NOW,” GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

“Slideways,” Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Best Bluegrass Album

“Rattlin’ Bones,” Bronwyn

“Safe, Sensible And Sane,” Alison Brown & Steve Martin

“Bluegrass Women,” Lindsay Lou

“So Much For Goodbyes,” Billy Strings

“Earl Jam 2,” Tony Trischka

Best Americana Album

“Returning To Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad And Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Future Soul,” Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

“World’s Gone Wrong,” Lucinda Williams

Best American Roots Song

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“My Full Name,” Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

“Returning To Myself,” Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

“Tennessee Sunshine,” Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep,” Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Performance

“Heartland,” Sara Bareilles

“Returning To Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood,” Billy Strings

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Performance

“Still Crying,” Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me,” Brandi Carlile

“Coyote,” Chuck Leah

“Human Mind,” Mavis Staples

“No Kings,” Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez

Best Country Song

“Beautiful Things,” Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

“Choosin’ Texas,” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“Dry Spell,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Hardwired,” Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

“Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Butterfly,” Zac Brown Band Featuring Dolly Parton

“Here,” Mumford & Sons Featuring Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Country Solo Performance

“The Whole World,” Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still,” Lainey Wilson

“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Musical Theater Album

“CHESS the Musical,” (2025 Broadway Cast)

“The Lost Boys,” (Original Broadway Cast)

“Ragtime,” (2025 Broadway Cast)

“Schmigadoon!,” (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)

“Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York),” (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

“A Couple Minutes,” Olivia Dean

“For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

“Madwoman,” Laufey

“I Hate The Way I Look Today.,” RAYE

“all that’s left,” Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“petal,” Ariana Grande

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.,” RAYE

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Trip the Night Fantastic,” Terri Lyne Carrington

“WHO ASKED?,” DOMi & JD Beck

“PURPOSE,” Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

“Oh Snap,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Fathers,” Nate Smith, Kiefer, CARRTOONS & Kenny Beats

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Filin,” Melissa Aldana

“Ao Vivo (Live),” Eliane Elias

“Monk Con Clave,” Carlos Henriquez Featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez

“GONZALO Plays PINO,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3,” Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live),” Alex Conde

“In The Brass Palace,” Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

“Jim Mcneely Expeditions,” Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

“25 Years of Phatness,” Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

“Oracles,” Helen Sung

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Monk Movements,” Jon Batiste

“We Dream,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live),” Chick Corea

“Leave That In There,” Sullivan Fortner

“Side-Eye III+,” Pat Metheny

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“For Dinah,” Ledisi

“The Wise Ones,” Gretchen Parlato

“Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center,” Catherine Russell

“With Every Breath I Take,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

“the devil i knew,” Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Performance

“In Walked Bud,” Jon Batiste

“Good Life - TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme,” The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

“The Lady is a Tramp,” Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

“i get along without you very well (except sometimes),” Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Black Shaman Strikes Back,” Marc Marcel

“the color of rain,” aja monet

“A Hero And A Villain,” Mad Skillz

“How Love Grows,” Jwalt (& ClayDough)

“Leap Life,” Saul Williams

Best Rap Song

“E85,” Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

“ErrTime,” Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

“girl, get up.,” Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

“LET ‘EM KNOW,” T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

“Spend Dat,” Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“This Woman,” Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)

“Safe,” Cardi B Featuring Kehlani

“girl, get up.,” Doechii Featuring SZA

“E85,” Don Toliver

“Watching Us,” Wale Featuring Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Good Flirts,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“ErrTime,” Cardi B

“Run It Back!!,” De La Soul Featuring Nas

“LET ‘EM KNOW,” T.I.

“Body,” Don Toliver

Best Progressive R&B Album

“BERNARR.,” Durand Bernarr

“Waves,” Moonchild

“The Last Balloon,” Tank and The Bangas

“PHOLKS,” Leon Thomas

“Distracted,” Thundercat

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Found Myself,” Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go,” Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People,” Jill Scott

“My Muse,” Leon Thomas

“If I Let You,” The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance (new category)

“Fallin’,” Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas

“47th Street,” Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins,” Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas

“Mess,” PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest,” Jill Scott Featuring JID

Best Alternative Music Album

“I Must Be Dreaming,” Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film,” Charli xcx

“Getting Killed,” Geese

“The Mountain,” Gorillaz

“LUX (Complete Works),” ROSALÍA

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Fabienk,” Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays du Cocaine,” Geese

“Reliquia,” ROSALÍA

“Showbiz,” Hayley Williams

Best Rock Album

“Vol.II,” Angine de Poitrine

“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters

“The Wow! Signal,” Muse

“Foreign Tongues,” The Rolling Stones

“Frozen Charlotte,” Jack White

Best Metal Performance

“The Edge of Perfection,” Anthrax

“Hive Mind,” Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again,” Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred,” Megadeth

“End of You,” Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Performance

“Sarniezz,” Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad,” Geese

“what’s wrong with me,” Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

“In The Stars,” The Rolling Stones

Best Remixed Recording

“Beto’s Horns (fred remix),” Fred again.. & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

“I Just Might (Austin Millz remix),” Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

“Love Sensation,” Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)

“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix),” Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

“A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix,” Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (RAYE, David Guetta, Hypaton)

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Blue Moon,” Zara Larsson; Margo XS, MNEK & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

“Danceteria,” Madonna; Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

“Life Boat.,” RAYE; Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer

“DANCE...,” Slayyyter; Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer

“Too Easy,” Tinashe; kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Lights Burn Dimmer,” Fred again.. (Jamie T); Fred again.., producer; Tom Norris, mixer

“I Feel So Free,” Madonna; Madonna & Stuart Price, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

“CRANK,” Slayyyter; Wyatt Bernard & Austin Corona, producers; Clint Gibbs, mixer

“My Old Ways,” Tame Impala; Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

“Melatonin,” Tinashe; nightfeelings, Ricky Reed & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

“Music,” underscores; underscores, producer; underscores, mixer

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