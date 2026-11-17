Gio Benitez, the co-anchor of “Good Morning America” Sunday and transportation correspondent for ABC News, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

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Benitez, 41, spoke about his diagnosis on the set of “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronary artery disease is a buildup of plaque that can lead to complications including heart attacks.

Benitez said he felt healthy and showed no warning signs before the diagnosis, according to “Good Morning America.” He said he is sharing his story to spread awareness about a condition that is the most common heart disease in the United States.

“I know that so many people have the silent killer inside them, and they have no idea,” he said. “That’s what I want everyone to know, that you can feel fine and still have this happening.”

ABC News' Gio Benitez, co-anchor of "Good Morning America" Sunday and the network's transportation correspondent, is opening up for the first time about a heart health scare. https://t.co/GX8esjfyvC — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2026

Benitez has a history of heart disease in his family -- including four relatives who died of heart attacks in their 40s, 50s and 60s, according to the news outlet. But doctors told him he was healthy, so the diagnosis was an unwelcome jolt.

“I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” Benitez said, according to People. “My husband would go to sleep or I’d been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.

“My grandmother, 61 years old -- died of a heart attack. My aunt had heart attack in her sleep, also young. My uncle? Heart attack. He was young, too. My other uncle, another heart attack, also young.”

Benitez said that on the other side of his family, one grandfather had triple bypass surgery, People reported. His grandmother regularly needed medication to relieve chest pressure.

“It was literally everywhere all around me,” Benitez told the magazine. “So I was always sort of panicked around it, even though doctors over the years told me everything’s fine. But when I got the diagnosis, with the kind of heart health trauma that I have in my life, that’s something that I started thinking about myself. ‘Is this going to happen to me tonight? Is this it? Will I close my eyes and just never open them again?’”

Benitez said he decided to take a screening test known as a coronary calcium scan,or CAC test, according to “Good Morning America.”

The CAC test is a noninvasive CT scan of the heart that checks for calcium deposits, or plaque, inside the coronary arteries, the news outlet reported.

Benitez said his score of 137 led to his diagnosis of coronary artery disease.

Benitez expected to get a zero, indicating no detectable calcified plaque. Anything above 100 puts one at an elevated cardiovascular risk, according to People.

“I couldn’t believe it. My other tests were fine and now here it was — my worst fear, coming true,” he told the magazine. “How could this be happening?”

Benitez said going public was his way of alerting people about a risk that may not be not readily apparent.

“I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops,” he told People. “If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”

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