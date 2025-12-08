Golden Globes nominations announced

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Marlon Wayans speaks onstage during the nominations announcement and media preview for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Stars were up early on Monday for the Golden Globes nomination announcements.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall shared the duties to announce this year’s nominees who will be in contention for the award that highlights the best of film, TV and podcasts.

There are 28 categories this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Helen Mirren will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Sarah Jessica Parker will get the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes will be handed out on Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser hosting once again.

Here are the nominees:

Television

Best Male Actor - Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Supporting Male Actor

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Best Supporting Female Actor

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

“Adolescence,” Netflix

“All Her Fault,” Peacock

“The Beast in Me,” Netflix

“Black Mirror,” Netflix

“Dying for Sex,” FX on Hulu

“The Girlfriend,” Prime Video

Movies

Best Supporting Male Actor

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chole Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”

Best Song

“Dream As One” from “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners,” Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

“No Place Like Home,” from “Wicked: For Good,” Stephen Schwartz

“The Girl In The Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good,” Stephen Schwartz

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams,” Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, “Sirāt"

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Hans Zimmer, “F1″

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

“It Was Just an Accident,” France

“No Other Choice,” South Korea

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

“Sirāt," Spain

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia

The story is being updated; check back for the complete list.

