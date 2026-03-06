GoFundMe set up to help pay ‘Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison’s medical bills

FILE PHOTO: Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison arrives at the opening of "Pawn Shop Live!," a parody of History's "Pawn Stars" television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Harrison after a motorcycle crash left him with mounting medical bills. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Pawn Stars” star Corey Harrison needs help to pay his medical bills, so a friend has set up a GoFundMe, asking for support from his fans.

The medical bills that he racked up were the result of a motorcycle crash in Mexico, TMZ reported.

The crash left Harrison with 11 fractured ribs, a concussion and facial injuries.

The accident happened days before his father, Rick Harrison, was set to marry in Mexico. The wedding went on as planned, but Corey Harrison missed the ceremony while being in the hospital.

His father said that after the nuptials, he did visit his son.

“I wanted him to be there. He was one of my groomsmen,” Rick Harrison told Fox News. “But, fortunately, he lives just a couple hours from Cancun. So, I was able to drive down there and see him in the hospital, make sure everything was all right.”

Rick Harrison said that he also spoke to his son on the phone and FaceTimed with him during the day of the wedding, he told Fox News.

After two weeks in a hospital, he checked himself out because of the bills, but while recovering at his home in Tulum, Mexico, Corey Harrison had pain and a doctor paid him a home visit to give him IVs and morphine, he said, according to TMZ.

He said his oxygen levels went down, but he did not return to the hospital because of the cost, until his friends took him to a different facility that was more affordable.

Harrison had three surgeries there and spent another 18 days in the hospital, he said, according to TMZ.

The History Channel personality known for making deals at his family’s pawn shop said he is home and has about $120,000 in medical bills that the $400 in his bank account won’t cover. He is also in debt to his father and friends who lent him money to cover some of the cost.

A few weeks ago, he said he felt relatively lucky to have to pay the bill in Mexico instead of the U.S.

“Thank God I’m not in the United States, because it would have probably cost me about $300,000,” he said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He said he has little choice but to ask for help. Corey Harrison no longer appears on “Pawn Stars” but does get residuals from show reruns. And while he still makes decent money, including from his podcast, the newspaper reported, he did not count on expensive medical bills.

I’ve had a lot of money, but it’s not like I could film right now. It’s not like I can really do any work,” Corey Harrison said, according to the Review-Journal. “It’s gonna take eight months to get better.” He has paused the “Corey Harrison Show” podcast due to his injuries.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $18,000 and, as of March 6, has raised more than $5,000.

