Gloria Steinem, iconic activist for women’s movement, dies at 92

The icon of the feminist movement in the latter half of the 20th century died on Sept. 2. She was 92.

Gloria Steinem, a key player in the women’s movement during the latter part of the 20th century, died on Wednesday, her foundation announced. She was 92.

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Steinem died at her home in New York City, The Washington Post reported. Her death was announced by Gloria’s Foundation on social media. No cause of death was provided.

For more than half a century, Steinem personified the women’s movement and became its most enduring symbol, according to The New York Times. Her tinted aviator glasses and streaked-blonde hair parted in the center, and the publication of her magazine, Ms., made her one of the most recognizable women in the world.

Steinem got involved in the feminist movement in her late 30s, the Times reported. As a journalist in 1969, she attended a “speak out” of women talking about illegal abortions.

She got involved, and her charisma, media-savvy persona, coupled with a strong work ethic, made Steinem a political and cultural force.

Steinem became a symbol of second-wave feminism, the Post reported. She was involved in the expansion of the movement beyond women’s suffrage into a broader campaign for equality in the workplace, in the home and under the law.

“In my heart, I think a woman has two choices,” Steinem once said. “Either she’s a feminist or a masochist.”

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard,” her foundation wrote. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

Steinem led protests, wrote essays and made speeches, the Times reported. She also helped establish rape crisis center and shelters for battered women and founded groups that promoted women’s rights. She also helped raise money for women’s causes, according to the newspaper.

Christine Stansell, a history professor at the University of Chicago, once wrote in Glamour magazine that Steinem “was to the women’s movement what Martin Luther King Jr. was to civil rights: the galvanizer,” the Post reported.

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