Gladys Knight says she’s ‘transitioning into the next stage of my career and life’

FILE PHOTO: Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball)

Gladys Knight says she’s going to partially step away from the spotlight as she gets ready for the “next stage” of her career.

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Posting to social media, the 82-year-old “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer wrote, “After much soul searching, I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward.”

The Empress of Soul said she will use the time to work on projects and be with her husband and their grandchildren.

There had been concerns over recent years about the Grammy Award-winning singer’s health, WSB reported.

Her son, Shanga Henderson, told People magazine last year that her tour schedule concerned him.

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Knight, however, spoke out after his interview, saying her health was “misrepresented” and that Henderson’s claims were “unfounded,” according to WSB.

Despite her statement, Knight still has a slate of six shows from Sept. 11 to Nov. 14 listed on her website. Ticketmaster lists seven, with shows starting on Sept. 4.

According to her official biography, Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner and has had several No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary.

She started performing as a child as a guest soloist in a gospel choir. She won the grand prize on “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour” before age 10. Shortly after, she joined the group The Pips with her brother, sister, and two cousins. The Pips released their first album in 1960 when she was only 16. In 1962, the group became Gladys Knight & The Pips, according to the Kennedy Center.

Some of her biggest hits include “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me,” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

She has produced more than 38 albums over her seven-decade career.

Knight has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, among other accolades. She won the Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

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