Five people shot in northwest Washington, D.C. neighborhood

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured when responding to an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Several people were shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

[ Read more trending news ]

Police confirm barricade situation

Update 9:35 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: Police in Washington, D.C., confirm a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street.

The police issued the update on X.com.

UPDATE: The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident.



Updates will come through this platform. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 12, 2026

Photos from the scene

0 of 2 Active Shooter In D.C.'s Logan Circle Area Injures Multiple People WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured when responding to an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

Barricaded inside

Update 9:23 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: The alleged gunman is barricaded inside an apartment building near the shooting, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources and officials.

Five shot

Update 9:17 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: At least five were shot, according to The Associated Press.

WUSA said that U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and members from Homeland Security are also on the scene.

Shelter in place

Update 9:07 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: A shelter-in-place is in effect for Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, CNN reported.

In addition to the ATF and Metro Transit Police, the FBI and DC Fire also responded, according to WRC. Several medical ambulance buses were deployed. Metro Police Department’s Emergency Response Team is also on the scene.

Multi-agency response

Update 8:55 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: ATF and Metro Transit Police have responded, WRC reported.

WJLA reported that a suspect was described as a heavy-set, white male.

The extent of the injuries to those wounded is not known. Neither is the exact location of the shooting. But there is a fitness center, church and apartments nearby. A Whole Foods is around the corner from the scene, The Associated Press reported. Schools nearby were in lockdown.

Original report: Details are still limited, but a shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital, WTTG reported.

The Associated Press reported that four people were shot in the trendy neighborhood.

It is not believed that a gunman is in custody in what was called an active shooter, WRC reported. It is not known who opened fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group