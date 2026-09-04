Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez expected to plead guilty in stabbing case

FILE PHOTO: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation in Indianapolis by a truck driver who said he was defending himself. Sanchez is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from the incident. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

Former New York Jets quarterback-turned-Fox Sports analyst, Mark Sanchez, is expected to plead guilty in a stabbing incident in Indianapolis.

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Sanchez filed a motion for a guilty plea and a sentencing hearing in Marion Superior Court on Sept. 3, CBS Sports reported.

What charges he would plead guilty to were not disclosed. He was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication endangering the life of another and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. All but the serious bodily injury battery charge are misdemeanors. That one was a felony.

Sanchez was scheduled to go on trial next week, but no trial would be held if the judge accepts the plea deal.

The hearing on the plea deal is scheduled for November, ABC News reported.

Police said that Sanchez, who law enforcement said smelled of alcohol, accosted truck driver Perry Tole, who had backed his truck into a hotel loading dock, The Associated Press reported. Tole said the former football player entered his truck in October 2025 without permission, blocked and shoved Tole. Tole then sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray.

Sanchez approached Tole, who pulled a knife in self-defense, stabbing Sanchez. The Fox Sports analyst had stab wounds to his upper right torso, which sent him to the hospital. Tole was also cut in the face, police said, according to the AP.

Sanchez told police that all he could remember was that he grabbed a window, but did not know anyone else was involved or where it all happened.

There is also a pending civil case filed by Tole against Sanchez and the Fox Corporation, which, according to Sanchez’s lawyer and brother, Nick Sanchez Jr., may soon be resolved as well, ABC News reported.

The attorney said they are “encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter.” He added, “There is real momentum toward bringing this entire chapter to a close.”

Tole’s attorney, Matt Golitko, said they are “pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we’ve had with Mr. Sanchez’s team.”

“Our discussions have been productive and we’re on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward,” Golitko said. “Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution.”

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