Former Mariners third baseman Dave Edler critically injured in crash that killed wife

File photo. A head-on crash claimed the life of Susie Edler, the wife of former MLB player Dave Edler, who also served as mayor of Yakima, Washington.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Dave Edler, a former Seattle Mariners third baseman who later served as mayor of Yakima, Washington, was critically injured in an automobile crash that claimed the life of his wife.

[ Read more trending news ]

Edler, 70, and his wife, Susie, 67, were in a Ford Bronco Sport that was involved in a head-on collision with a Dodge Ram on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram was traveling west in an eastbound lane of the highway “at a high speed” when crashed head-on into the Edlers’ vehicle, according to KAPP.

The Edlers were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where Susie Edler was pronounced dead, according to the newspaper, which cited a probable cause affidavit. Dave Edler was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two broken arms and facial injuries. He was in critical condition late Monday, the Herald-Republic reported.

Devastating. Former MLB player and pastor of the Foursquare church I went to in Yakima, WA was hit head-on by a drunk driver. His lovely wife was killed and he's in critical condition. Send your prayers and good energy to Dave Edler and his family. He is a good man. https://t.co/B97k0eZl7f — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2026

The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Trevor Allen Stockton, 26, of Yakima, was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while under the influence of intoxicants, according to KAPP.

Dave Edler, who played college baseball at Washington State University, was drafted by the Mariners in the 21st round of the 1978 MLB June Amateur Draft, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He appeared in 126 games for the Mariners from 1980 to 1983, playing 97 of them at third base.

The Edlers were leaders in the Yakima Foursquare Church for 30 years, the Herald-Republic reported. Dave Edler was on the Yakima City Council from 2003 to 2006 and served as mayor from 2006 to 2010, according to the newspaper.

© 2026 Cox Media Group