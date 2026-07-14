Former Kansas basketball player Lagerald Vick charged with attempted murder

File photo. The former Kansas basketball player, who helped the Jayhawks reach the Final Four in 2018, is accused of attempted murder in his hometown of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lagerald Vick, a former player for the University of Kansas basketball team that reached the Final Four in 2018, is accused of attempted first-degree murder after an incident that occurred in western Tennessee earlier this month, authorities said.

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Police in Memphis said that Vick, 29, allegedly shot a man during a party on July 4 in the city’s Frayser neighborhood, WREG reported. In addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Vick was also charged with using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to ESPN.

According to Shelby County online court records, Memphis police responded to an area hospital at about 2 a.m. CT on July 5 to speak with a man who said he had been shot in the back, KSHB reported.

The man said he had gotten into a verbal argument with Vick at about 10:30 p.m. CT on July 4 and said he had turned to walk away when the suspect allegedly followed him, according to the television station.

The victim claimed that Vick fired a weapon and shot him in the lower back, WREG reported. The suspect then fled the scene, the victim said.

According to charging documents, the man told police the first name of the alleged shooter, ESPN reported. He later identified Vick as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Vick played four seasons at Kansas between 2015 and 2019, KSHB reported.

Vick averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 94 games with the Jayhawks, according to ESPN. In 2018 he averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds as Kansas reached the Final Four.

The Jayhawks would lose to eventual champion Villanova in the semifinals, the sports news website reported.

Vick was arrested in April and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and a misdemeanor vandalism charge, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to the newspaper, Vick allegedly broke into a former girlfriend’s home and stole several electronic devices. He is expected to appear in court on those charges on July 30.

Bail for Vick for the attempted murder charge was set at $1.5 million, ESPN reported. His arraignment on Monday was continued with a new date to be announced.

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