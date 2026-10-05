Florida TikTok creator arrested after computer case reopened

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man who calls himself a “cybersecurity engineer” on TikTok and Twitch was arrested after police reopened an investigation closed earlier this year.

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Mark Asea was held in the St. Lucie County Jail in Port St. Lucie, Florida, last week on a count of an offense against computer users, WPEC reported. Jail records said he was held on $35,000 bond.

Police accused Asea of gaining access to a woman’s electronic devices and posting on TikTok conversations she believed were private.

One video he allegedly posted included a woman’s password, device information, banking information, and other data.

She told police some of the information had been shared only in a private TikTok group chat and that she did not give him permission to share it.

She said he was not a member of the chat, but he may have joined it through a fake account, Fox News reported. She said she does not know how he got her phone number or banking information.

Another woman said he had previously had remote access to her computer to help her with a program, but then noticed an image from a private Telegram message appeared in one of his TikTok posts.

He had been arrested in April on stalking and computer-related charges, but the case was closed in May after prosecutors dropped the charges. They then filed the new charge against him in September, according to court records and Fox News.

Asea calls himself a “demonologist” and “Grey Hat Hacker,” among other things, Fox News reported.

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