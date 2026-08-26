Eminem shares letter from Dolly Parton after induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Touching letter: Rapper Eminem, left, shared a letter he received from Dolly Parton after the two entertainers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. (Monica Schipper/Jason Kempin/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eminem shared a letter he received from the late Dolly Parton after the rapper and country music legend were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame four years ago.

Read more trending news  ]

Parton, 80, died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, which triggered tributes from friends in the entertainment world. Eminem said he had never met Parton, but the rapper, who was born Marshall Mathers, said she sent him a touching letter after the pair entered the Rock Hall in 2022.

“Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so,” Parton wrote. “Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it.

“Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow. I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ’em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.

Dolly Parton: Tributes pour in for music legend  ]

“In the meantime, keep doing what you’re doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don’t even know.”

Eminem, 53, wrote on social media that the letter “really had an impact on me.”

“She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it,” the “Lose Yourself” musician tweeted. “Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

“Rest easy, Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

0 of 50

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388