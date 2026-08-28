Election tie decided by playing cards

FILE PHOTO: An election was determined by a lucky draw of the cards.

One Arizona election win was all in the cards, literally.

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The election for Gila Bend Town Council ended in a tie, so the two candidates — Jesus Rubalcava and Athena Guerrero — had to draw a card to determine the winner, The Arizona Republic reported.

Both had 67 votes, according to The New York Times.

The rule for the high-stakes high card came from a century-old Arizona law that mandates breaking ties “by lot,” the Times said. That could have been marbles or straws, but they decided on playing cards.

Interim town clerk Patricia Riggs prepped the cards for Rubalcava and Guerrero to split to see who had the high card and therefore the council seat.

Riggs drew the cards for each person and Rubalcava ended up having the higher draw.

Guerrero had a three of clubs; Rubalcava had a three of spades. Before the draw, however, the rules stipulated that spades beat other suits in the event of a tie, the Times reported.

This wasn’t the first time cards, or other games of chance, chose the fate of a candidate.

The Times said that some elections in other areas have been decided by poker games, drawing of straws, and even plastic eggs with names inside.

This was also not the first time Rubalcava’s election was decided by chance. His first term on the council was decided by a $1 coin flip in 2014, The Times reported.

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