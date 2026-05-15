Drake’s surprise drop; 2 albums accompany ‘Iceman’ release

FILE PHOTO: Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Drake released three new albums overnight Friday. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Drake fans were expecting one new album, but instead they got three.

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It’s been two years since the rapper released new albums, and he didn’t disappoint.

During the livestream release of “Iceman,” he pulled out three hard drives with the text, “I made this so that I could make this,” and then two more titles, “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour,” Rolling Stone reported.

All three were released on Friday at the same time.

Along with the albums, he also released several music videos, Pitchfork reported.

In all, he released 43 tracks across all three albums.

They were the first albums since his feud with Kendrick Lamar came out and after Lamar’s song spotlighting the fight, “Not Like Us,” won several Grammy awards, according to Rolling Stone.

“Iceman,” the publication said, “offers fans a window into how Drake felt about the highly publicized battle.”

This time, Drake fires verbal shots at Lamar through rap. But it wasn’t just Lamar that he’s challenging through his music. He also disses DJ Khaled, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Lucian Grainge, UMG, Jay-Z, Mustard, Pharrell, even LeBron James, among others, according to Billboard.

As for the other two albums — “Maid of Honour” and “Habiti” — those are focused more on women with R&B and dance tracks, Billboard said.

0 of 19 Photos: Drake through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Drake through the years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) Photos: Drake through the years 2006: Drake arrives at the 20th annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 4, 2006, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2007: "DeGrassi High" cast members (from left) Cassie Steele, Shane Kippel, Drake and Shenae Grimes pose for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on October 2, 2007, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2009: Rapper Drake poses in the press room during the Grammy Nominations Concert Live! at the Club Nokia on December 2, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2010: Drake accepts the awards for Best Male Hip Hop Artist during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2011: Singers Drake (left) and Rihanna perform onstage during The 53rd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2012: Rapper Drake performs at ESPN the Magazine's "NEXT" Event on February 3, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ESPN) Photos: Drake through the years 2013: Rapper Drake smiles during the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the Toyota Center on February 17, 2013, in Houston. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2014: ESPYs host Drake backstage at the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ESPYS) Photos: Drake through the years 2015: Recording artists Madonna (left) and Drake kiss onstage during Day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015, in Indio, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) Photos: Drake through the years 2016: Drake presents Rihanna with the the Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2017: Drake (left) and Future perform on the Coachella Stage during Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017, in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Photos: Drake through the years 2018: Rapper Drake attends Day 8 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London. (Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2019: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for "God's Plan" onstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the Recording Academy) Photos: Drake through the years 2020: Recording artists Rosalia and Drake attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic collection fashion show at the Shed on February 5, 2020, in New York City. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images) Photos: Drake through the years 2021: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

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