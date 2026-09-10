‘Dr. Who’ actor Noel Clarke accused of sexual assault

The former "Dr. Who" actor is facing six charges related to sexual assault, voyeurism and exposure.

LONDON — “Dr. Who” actor Noel Clarke is accused of several sexual offenses, including sexual assault, voyeurism and exposure.

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The British actor, 50, is best known for playing Mickey Smith in 15 episodes of the BBC series from 2005 to 2010. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure, the BBC reported.

The alleged offenses occurred between 2017 and 2016 and involved five women, according to the news organization. The Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges in a statement on Wednesday.

Actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and exposure relating to five women https://t.co/1gn9sUVeOc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 9, 2026

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so,” the organization said in a statement.

“The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said in a statement.

The charges come five years after a Guardian exposé published claims from 20 women accusing Clarke of groping, sexual misconduct and bullying, as well as sources alleging they were “sexually harassed or inappropriately” touched on the set of “Doctor Who,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the wake of The Guardian’s reporting, ITV, Sky and CAA cut ties with the actor and BAFTA rescinded his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

Clarke has not commented about the allegations, the BBC reported. After his role in “Dr. Who,” he became a successful actor, writer, producer and director, according to the news organization.

Clarke “vehemently” denied the claims made by The Guardian and in 2025 lost a libel suit he filed against the newspaper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More than a dozen women testified against Clarke, and the actor was ordered to pay approximately $4 million to over The Guardian’s legal costs.

Clarke will appear in court to face the new allegations on Oct. 21, the BBC reported.

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