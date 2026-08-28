Dolly Parton’s sister pens tribute: ‘Dolly loved the world and everyone in it’

FILE PHOTO: Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Stella Parton shared a tribute to her sister on social media . (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Days after the death of entertainment icon Dolly Parton, her sister Stella posted a tribute to her famous sibling.

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The younger Parton wrote on Facebook, “My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known.

“What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.

“My sister was always thinking of others and if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up and give more of your time and resources as she continued to do to the very end.”

Stella Parton also said “Dolly loved the world and everyone in it.”

Dolly Parton died on Tuesday from an undisclosed form of cancer, Rolling Stone reported. She was 80 years old.

[ Dolly Parton: Jack White plays ‘Jolene’ to honor late singer ]

The singer and her sister were part of a large family of 12 children, who grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee, the “Today” show reported. Dolly had six brothers and six sisters and was the fourth oldest.

Older siblings were Willadeene, David and Coy, while her younger ones were Bobby, Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd, Freida and Rachel, according to USA Today.

Randy died from cancer in 2021 and Coy died in July, ABC News reported. David died in 2024, while Larry died as a baby in 1955. Floyd died in 2018, People magazine reported.

[ Dolly Parton: Country music star locked unreleased song in time capsule ]

Several siblings, not just Dolly, went into the music business, including Stella, who is a singer and songwriter just like her older sister, the “Today” show said.

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