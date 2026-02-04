DJ Yong Slade, son of Lil’ Jon, missing

Nathan Smith, who is the son of Atlanta rapper Lil Jon, disappeared on Tuesday.

MILTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia have announced that the son of rapper Lil’ Jon is missing.

WSB reported that Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, ran from his home Tuesday morning, with police saying he may have been “disoriented.”

Smith left without his phone. His family and friends are concerned for his safety.

A search was being conducted by the police near his home, but nothing was found, WSB reported.

A representative for his family told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you”

