Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes cancels tour due to upcoming heart surgery

The Deep Purple bassist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 with other members of the heavy metal band.

Glenn Hughes, who played bass and sang for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Deep Purple during the 1970s, announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from touring and live performances as he prepares for heart surgery.

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Hughes, 74, who played for the heavy metal band from 1973 to 1976, made the announcement on his social media page.

“Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future,” a statement on his Facebook page read.

Hughes added his own statement, stating that he had “no choice” but to retire and address his health.

“This past year, I’ve had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery,” Hughes said. “I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority.

“Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music … Thank you for walking beside me.”

Hughes sang lead on several Deep Purple songs, including “Holy Man” (1974), “Gettin’ Tighter” (1975) and “This Time Around” (1975).

He joined the band after recording three albums with Trapeze. With Deep Purple, he played on three of their albums -- “Burn,” “Stormbringer” and “Come Taste the Band.”

In addition to releasing more than a dozen solo albums, Hughes also appeared on Black Sabbath’s 1986 album “Seventh Star,” and on all five albums by the Black Country Communion, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Most recently, Hughes played on two albums by the Dead Daisies.

In 2016, Hughes was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with other members of Deep Purple.

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