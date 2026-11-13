Darth Vader’s lightsaber sells for $4.875M at auction

The screen-used Darth Vader lightsaber was sold at auction for a record amount.

An item that could be the centerpiece of any “Star Wars” fan’s collection has just sold for a whopping $4.875 million.

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Heritage Auctions sold Darth Vader’s lightsaber, setting the record for any “Star Wars” collectible.

The legendary weapon was screen-matched and is the hero dueling lightsaber from both “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

The previous record of $3.875 million had been held by Tom Jung’s original half-sheet key poster from the original movie.

The lightsaber also beat the record for a screen-used “Star Wars” prop previously held by Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand effects rig that sold in July for $3.75 million, Heritage Auctions said.

“Vader’s weapon is a remarkable counterpart to that Skywalker lightsaber: Both were used in the unforgettable Cloud City confrontation in ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ the duel that culminated in Vader’s revelation and changed the course of the saga. Its use in ‘Return of the Jedi’ further connects the lightsaber to the original trilogy’s enduring legacy, the auction house said in a news release.

Vader’s lightsaber was sold at this week’s Ultimate Star Wars Auction, held by Heritage Auctions and featuring items from Episodes I to IX, along with other films and television series.

Click here to see what else was for sale.

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