Dan Doornink, former Seattle Seahawks, Washington State RB, dies at 70

The team announced the death of former running back Dan Doornink, who passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 70.

Dan Doornink, a running back who spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 70.

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Doornink, a native of Yakima, Washington, graduated from Washington State University. He was a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants in the 1978 NFL draft.

After spending his rookie season with the Giants, Doornink returned to his native state in 1979 when he was traded to the Seahawks.

We’re saddened by the passing of former Seahawk Dan Doornink. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. https://t.co/jvwRiPXS3m — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 1, 2026

Doornink played for Seattle for seven seasons, including the 1983 season that marked the first time the Seahawks reached the playoffs.

He gained 1,836 yards with 15 touchdowns in 105 games for Seattle. His best performance was a 123-yard rushing performance in the 1984 AFC wild-card game, when the Seahawks topped the defending Super Bowl XVIII champion Los Angeles Raiders 13-7.

In college, Doornink played at Washington State from 1974 to 1977. He gained 1,739 yards -- which was third on the school’s all-time career list when he graduated -- and scored 12 touchdowns.

We are saddened by the passing of Coug Hall of Fame running back Dan Doornink. We are grateful for his impact on the field and his tremendous work across the state of Washington. Our thoughts are with the Doornink family, his friends, and teammates during this difficult time. https://t.co/mBGWFNM3K4 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 2, 2026

He caught 105 passes for 968 yards and finished with 2,838 all-purpose yards, second-best as a Cougar at the time.

Doornink would be inducted into the Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986.

After his football career, Doornink went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Washington and practiced internal medicine in his hometown of Yakima, the Seahawks said.

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