Cyber Monday: How much will people spend in 2025, and what will they be buying?

Today is the day that work gets pushed to the side and consumers scour the web looking for deals.

Cyber Monday was first used by the National Retail Federation 20 years ago, in 2005. It came about a decade after Amazon and eBay came on the scene and changed shopping habits forever.

“With the growth of online shopping, online-only players like Amazon were looking for a way to capitalize on Thanksgiving weekend sales,” NRF’s vice president of industry and consumer insights, Katherine Cullen, told NBC News. "The Monday after Thanksgiving became dedicated to online sales, differentiating it from Black Friday.”

This year, Adobe predicts that Cyber Monday sales will be about $14.2 billion or 6.8% higher than last year, and the biggest online shopping day in the history of the U.S. Last year $13.3 billion was spent.

Overall, Adobe says that people are expected to spend $253.4 billion this holiday season, both online and in stores.

Technology is having a huge impact this year, not only the gifts people are buying, with electronics the most-purchased category, but also how shoppers are making purchases.

“AI is changing how consumers shop for holiday gifts. This holiday season, traffic from AI sources (LLMs) to retail sites is expected to rise 515–520% from the 2024 holidays,“ Adobe said.

What are the most popular gifts by category?

Adobe has predicted what gifts will be showing up under the tree this year.

Here is what the company found.

Toys:

Labubu

Lego

MrBeast Lab Toys

Fisher-Price Little People

Mini Brands

Electronics:

iPhone 17

Google Pixel 10

Samsung Galaxy S25

Oura Ring

Kindle Colorsoft

Video games:

Nintendo Switch 2

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X

Donkey Kong Bananza

Madden NFL 26

NBA 2k26

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Other items

Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler

Cosmetics & skin care sets

Fragrances

Coffee makers

Pajamas and lounge wear

