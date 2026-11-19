“Cowboy” Bill Watts, a rugged professional wrestler who later became an influential and controversial booker in the Mid-South promotion, died on Tuesday, his son said. He was 87.

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Watts’ son Erik shared the news of his father in a text with longtime wrestling journalist Bill Apter, who announced the news in a YouTube video.

“Dear Bill, my father, Cowboy Bill Watts, passed away today,” Apter said the text read. “I wanted to let you know he loved you and had a very special place in his heart. Love you, my friend.”

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Watts’ family, friends and fans. https://t.co/oCl7VMNxDW — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

Before he became a booker for the Mid-South wrestling promotion, Watts was a burly wrestler in several promotions, including the NWA, AWA and WWWF (now WWE), Sports Illustrated reported.

Significantly, he held the Florida and Southern heavyweight titles in the NWA and was the AWA’s U.S. champion.

𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂 “𝘾𝙊𝙒𝘽𝙊𝙔” 𝘽𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙎 The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Hall of Fame legend “Cowboy” Bill Watts. An unforgettable yet divisive personality, Watts shaped generations of professional wrestling, most notably as a professional wrestling promoter. After an in-ring career which included reigns with the NWA Florida, NWA Southern Heavyweight, and NWA Texas titles, he purchased Mid-South Wrestling Association in 1979. Watts’ Mid-South proved instrumental in the rise of many of pro wrestling’s biggest names including Junkyard Dog, The Rock ‘n Roll Express, The Midnight Express, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and more. In 1987, Jim Crockett Promotions bought Watts’ rebranded Universal Wrestling Federation, merging its talent roster with the National Wrestling Alliance, introducing the world to the future icon Sting and broadcasting legend Jim Ross. The National Wrestling Alliance sends its most heartfelt wishes to the family, friends and fans of “Cowboy” Bill Watts, whose contributions to professional wrestling are still felt and celebrated to this day. — NWA (@nwa) November 18, 2026

In the WWWF, Watts teamed with Gorilla Monsoon to win a tag team title.

According to a Houston Post article in 1961, Watts joined the AFL’s Houston Oilers as a defensive tackle. Previously, he played two seasons (1958-59) for Bud Wilkinson at the University of Oklahoma. He was recommended to the Oilers by linebacker (and future pro wrestler) Wahoo McDaniel, who was a teammate with Watts at Oklahoma. He was ineligible in 1960 and turned pro the following year, according to the newspaper.

After one season in Houston, Watts signed with the Dallas Texans.

Just learned of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill performed across the United States and Japan, but is remembered for his contributions behind the scenes in various NWA promotions and eventually WCW. His Mid-South Wrestling featured future @wwe Hall of Famers every week, each character having a distinct voice and style…and for those contributions, he was made a member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2009. We send our condolences to his loved ones. — Triple H (@TripleH) November 17, 2026

At Oklahoma, Watts lettered in football and wrestling.

By 1963, Watts left the gridiron and became a pro wrestler.

Watts was the booking agent for the Mid-South Wrestling territory from 1979 to 1987, according to Sports Illustrated. During that time, he helped create and develop several stars, including the Junkyard Dog, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase and “Dr. Death” Steve Williams. The promotion was later rebranded as the Universal Wrestling Federation.

I'm sorry to hear of the passing of Cowboy Bill Watts. I have many mixed emotions on Bill. Was he a tough Boss, absolutely......but, you had to be and his success speaks to that. But, make no mistake about it, Bill took an unknown, JYD, and a couple of green teenagers and a wily veteran, and produced an generational storyline that propelled that company for years!! We wouldn't have learned that Pro Wrestling was....a business, if not for Bill. I/we owe a lot to Bill! This business owes a lot to Bill. Thank you Cowboy!! Condolences and prayers that his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) November 18, 2026

Watts also briefly served as executive vice president of the World Championship Wrestling promotion in 1992 and 1993. His tenure at WCW ended after racist remarks Watts made in an interview with PWTorch. Watts claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

He had a short stint as a booker in the WWE in 1995, according to the magazine.

Watts was born in Oklahoma City on May 5, 1939. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Saddened to hear about the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill gave me my start in Mid-South Wrestling, and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunity he gave me. He had a tremendous impact on this business and on my career. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 18, 2026

“I could write a book on him if I had a week. Also a history of Mid South shows at the Superdome,” pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer tweeted. “History and a ton of thoughts on a complex person.”

This is essentially the first draft of my story on Bill Watts. Will finish tomorrow. Like I said, I could write a book on him if I had a week. Also a history of Mid South shows at the Superdome. History and a ton of thoughts on a complex person. https://t.co/enoSQVQNlr — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 19, 2026

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