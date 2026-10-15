Céline Dion latest celeb to get Barbie doll in her honor

FILE PHOTO: Céline Dion performs onstage after the runway during the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris "Express Your Worth show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2026, in Paris, France. She is the latest icon to be honored with a Barbie doll in her image. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Céline Dion is adding another honor to her list.

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The singer is the latest celebrity to have a Barbie doll made in her image.

The doll, which is available through Mattel Creations, looks like Dion when she sang “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” during the 1998 Academy Awards.

The details are all there, including the blue Michael Kors gown and a Barbie-sized Heart of the Ocean necklace.

“It is a true honor to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most meaningful moments of my career,” Dion said in a statement, according to Variety. “I hope this doll inspires everyone to express themselves with confidence, follow their dreams and believe in the power of their own voice.”

Dion, who had mostly been away from the stage for six years after her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, returned to performing in September with a sold-out residency at Plénitude Arena in Paris, Variety reported.

The first series of concerts ends on Saturday, with a second starting in May, CTV News reported.

The doll is $60 and can be purchased here.

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