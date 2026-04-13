Britney Spears checks into rehab

FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears has checked herself into rehab. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears has checked into a rehab facility weeks after she was accused of driving under the influence last month.

TMZ reported the facility is in the U.S. and that people close to her had been encouraging her to go.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she checked into the facility, the Los Angeles Times reported. It is not known when she went, but her last Instagram post was on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Spears was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Ventura County, the newspaper said.

Police said she was driving “erratically at a high rate of speed” and “showed signs of impairment.” Police also said they found a substance in her car.

She was taken to jail and booked, but was released about three hours later, the Times reported.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” a representative of the singer said at the time, according to Variety. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Spears is scheduled to be in court on May 4 for her arrest.

0 of 28 Photos: Britney Spears through the years Here are some memorable moments from pop star Britney Spears' life in the public eye. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 1998: Britney Spears at the 1998 American Music Awards. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 1999: Teen pop sensation Britney Spears performing at Universal Ampitheater for her "Baby One More Time" tour in Universal City, California, on July 31, 1999. (Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc. via Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2000: Perfromer Britney Spears, winner of the awards for "Albums of the Year" and "Biggest One Week Sales of an Album by a Female Artist," arrives at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards on December 5, 2000, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (Chris Weeks/Liaison via Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2001: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake of N'Sync at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2001: Britney Spears onstage performing at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 6, 2001. (Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2002: Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie "Crossroads" at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 11, 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2003: Singers Britney Spears (left), Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2004: Singer Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2005: Musicians Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party with Kanye West, hosted by Verizon Wireless and Rolling Stone Magazine, at the Avalon Hollywood on February 6, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2006: Singer Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the Sony BMG Grammy Party held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2007: Singer Britney Spears performs on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino on September 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2008: Singer Britney Spears performs during the Bambi Awards 2008 Show on November 27, 2008, in Offenburg, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2009: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009, in Universal City, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2010: Singer Britney Spears and Jason Trawick arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2011: Singers Britney Spears and Rihanna perform onstage during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2012: TV personality Kim Kardashian, honoree Sir Richard Branson and singer Britney Spears attend Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2013: In this handout photo provided by the LA Dodgers, Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden James Federline (left) and Sean Preston Federline during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2014: Singer Britney Spears (right) and cast members from the "Jubilee" show attend a "Britney Day" event at The LINQ Promenade held to celebrate Spears' Las Vegas residency show "Britney: Piece of Me" on November 5, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2015: Musician Iggy Azalea and musician Britney Spears attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2016: Singer Britney Spears performs at the Jingle Ball 2016 on December 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2017: Singer Britney Spears attends Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at the Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2018: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Photos: Britney Spears through the years 2019: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

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