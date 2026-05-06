Bob Skinner, who won World Series titles with Pirates, Cardinals, dies at 94

The 12-year veteran, who won World Series rings with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a player and coach and another title with the St. Louis Cardinals, died on May 4. He was 94.

SAN DIEGO — Bob Skinner, who won a World Series with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a player and coach, and also won a title with the St. Louis Cardinals, died on Monday. He was 94.

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Skinner died in San Diego, MLB.com reported. The Pirates said they learned about Skinner’s death from his wife, according to The Associated Press. No cause of death was given.

As an outfielder, Skinner was part of the 1960 Pirates team that stunned the New York Yankees in a seven-game World Series. Four years later in a backup role, he was part of the Cardinals squad that also defeated the Yankees in a seven-game series.

The death of Skinner means that Vernon Law is the last surviving member of the 1960 World Series champions, MLB.com reported.

Skinner, nicknamed “Sleepy” because of his laid-back demeanor, also served as the Pirates’ hitting coach under manager Chuck Tanner in 1979 when Pittsburgh defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a seven-game World Series.

We are saddened to relay the news of the passing of former Pirates outfielder and coach Bob Skinner. Skinner was a member of the 1960 World Series Championship Pirates and a coach on the 1979 World Series Championship team. He made his Major League debut with the Bucs in 1954 and… pic.twitter.com/xOfl4ZYKTV — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2026

“Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. “Bob was a talented player, a proud Pirate and a respected member of the baseball community.”

After his 12-season playing career ended in 1966, Skinner managed the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate in San Diego during the 1967 and ‘68 seasons, MLB.com reported. He led the team to a Pacific Coast League title in his first season.

When Phillies manager Gene Mauch was fired in June 1968, Skinner was named manager. He went 91-123 with the squad before resigning in August 1969.

He also managed the San Diego Padres in 1977 for one game before returning to Pittsburgh as a coach.

Skinner had a career average of .277, hitting 103 home runs and driving in 531 runs. He also was a two-time All-Star.

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