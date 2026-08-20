‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star Nathan Gallagher facing domestic violence charges

The reality television star is facing domestic violence charges stemming from a December incident in Australia.

Nathan Gallagher, a star on the television reality series “Below Deck Mediterranean” since 2024, is facing domestic violence charges in Australia.

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Gallagher, a native of Ireland, was arrested on Dec. 27 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Sydney the previous day, Rolling Stone reported, citing a police memo.

According to the New South Wales Police, Gallagher was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok(ing a) person without consent, and common assault.”

There were no reports of any serious injuries suffered by either party, the magazine reported.

Gallagher did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

‘Below Deck’ Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges



Gallagher was charged with assault and “intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent," in December 2025. It is not clear how he pleaded to the charges. https://t.co/HJsXLLw7nO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 19, 2026

It was unclear how Gallagher pleaded to the charges.

While the alleged victim was not identified, court records reviewed by Rolling Stone and USA Today showed that Gallagher was named in a New South Wales Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of Gael Cameron, his former girlfriend and fellow cast member on the reality TV series.

According to the New South Wales court’s official website, an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) “aims to protect you from someone you fear may cause you harm.”

A person is eligible for an AVO if they are experiencing or being threatened with physical or sexual violence, or are “being harassed, intimidated, or stalked,” among other reasons.

A hearing about the AVO has been set for Sept. 1, according to Rolling Stone.

Gallagher and Cameron share a son, Kayden, who was born in June 2025, USA Today reported.

Gallagher and Cameron first met during Season 9 of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” which was filmed during the summer of 2023, according to the newspaper.

Their on again, off again relationship has been one of the show’s storylines over the past three seasons.

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