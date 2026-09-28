BASE jumper dies when wingsuit fails, plunges 700 feet

FILE PHOTO: A BASE jumper, not pictured, died after his wingsuit failed.

A BASE jumper died in Utah when his wingsuit did not work as it should, causing him to fall 700 feet.

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The man was jumping from the mountains near Hyrum, Utah, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Doyle Peck said, according to NBC News.

Officials said “something went wrong” and that his wingsuit did not have enough lift, KUTV reported.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not initially release his identity pending notification of his family, but they said he was 27 and “experienced in this type of activity.”

Officials later identified him as firefighter Gabe Reilly, KSL reported. The Salt Lake City Fire Department confirmed Reilly’s identity, saying he was the son of a retired firefighter from the same department.

As many as 10 people were BASE jumping at the location.

This is not the first BASE jumping death in Utah. Two people died in separate incidents in June. Overall, there have been 541 deaths in the sport globally since 1981, according to the BASE Fatality List.

BASE jumping involves people jumping from fixed objects such as buildings, antennas, bridges, and cliffs, CBS News reported. They use a parachute to safely get to the ground.

A wingsuit allows a jumper to glide through the air as they free fall, Red Bull said.

Typically, participants have skydiving experience, Base Access, a nonprofit that promotes the sport, said.

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