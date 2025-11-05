Bad Company won’t reunite at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

FILE PHOTO: Founding members Simon Kirke (drums) and Paul Rodgers (Lead Singer) of Bad Company perform on May 29, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rodgers was going to perform with Bad Company at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, but the plans have changed. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Bad Company had teased a possible reunion at this weekend’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, but those plans have been canceled.

Paul Rodgers had spoken about getting back together for the ceremony, but he will not be able to perform on Saturday, Rolling Stone reported.

Rodgers’ statement was shared on Bad Company’s Instagram account, saying that he has to “prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else.”

Rolling Stone said that Rodgers has had 11 minor strokes and two major ones over the past 10 years. Saturday’s appearance would have been the first time he and drummer Simon Kirke had performed together since 2019.

This was the first year Bad Company was eligible for induction.

An artist or band must have had their first commercial release at least 25 years before they can be nominated.

Bad Company is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

