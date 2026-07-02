Back to the beach: ‘Baywatch’ reboot teaser trailer released

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Hassie Harrison is seen on the set of "Baywatch" on June 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The lifeguards are going back to the beach with a new reboot to the classic “Baywatch” series.

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Fox released a new teaser trailer for the series, showing Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, and Noah Beck running across the sand, then later joined by Hassie Harrison, saying it’s the “Best job in the world,” Variety reported.

The publication said the new series continues the legacy of the original, which launched the careers of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Jason Momoa.

The original “Baywatch” aired in more than 200 countries and had more than a billion viewers each week at its peak in 1996.

Fox said, "The series reboot will celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today’s global audience."

Deadline said the new show, like the original, will feature rescues, relationships, and beachside heroics.

Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch Buchannon, who was played by David Hasselhoff, and is the Baywatch Captain of this generation. Hobie’s daughter, Charlie Vale, played by Belkin, carries on the family lifesaving legacy.

The show will also feature Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne and David Cokachi.

It will debut in January.

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