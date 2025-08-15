AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 from $177M data breach settlement; how to qualify for payout

FILE PHOTO: AT&T customers may qualify for a portion of a $177million settlement after two data breaches exposed their personal information.

AT&T customers may be able to get up to $7,500 as part of a settlement over two separate data breaches.

The first data breach was announced in March 2024 and affected 73 million current and former customers. Their personal information, including birth dates and Social Security numbers, was found in data on the dark web, CBS News reported.

A second breach was announced in July 2024 that exposed call and text records of “nearly all” cell phone customers on the AT&T network.

All of the lawsuits filed for both data breaches were consolidated into two class action lawsuits.

A federal judge said a settlement was reached for $177 million total, or $149 million for the first suit and $28 million for the second.

For the breach that was announced in March, class members can get a documented loss cash payment or a tiered payment.

For the documented loss cash payment, customers can get up to $5,000 for losses that happened in 2019 or later, provided they have documentation linking the loss to the data breach.

A tier cash payment is a pro rata share of the settlement, depending on whether they had their Social Security Number taken.

The amount of money for the tier cash payment is not known.

As for the second breach announced in July 2024, a similar structure was set with class members who have a documented loss getting up to $2,500 if the losses happened after April 14, 2024.

There is also a tier payment or a pro rata share of the remaining fund cash.

If you were affected by both breaches, then you can be considered an “overlap settlement class member” and must have documents that show each individual breach’s impact.

Information about all the different ways to receive money from the settlement can be found here.

The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 18. To opt out of the settlement, you must mail the request by Oct. 17. That is also the deadline to object.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

For more information, visit the class actions’ website.

