Ariana Grande announces July 31 release date for ‘Petal,’ her eighth studio album

Ariana Grande revealed the name and release date for her upcoming album.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande revealed the title and release date of her eighth studio album on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer announced on her website and on Instagram that “Petal” will be released on July 31 via Republic Records, Variety reported.

In her announcement, the “7 Rings” singer called her new release “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

“Petal” is the follow-up to Grande’s 2024 album, “Eternal Sunshine,” which topped Billboard’s album chart. The album yielded a pair of No. 1 hits, according to Billboard -- “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

The songs on Grande’s latest effort are written by her and her executive producer, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Variety reported. She co-wrote many of the songs on “Eternal Sunshine” and also was the album’s co-producer, according to the entertainment news website.

The album will be released during Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour, which will kick off on June 8 in Oakland, California, Billboard reported. The tour will end on Sept. 1 in London, culminating a 10-day stop in the United Kingdom’s capital.

Grande will play three dates at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (July 6, 8 and 9), and three at TD Garden in Boston (Aug. 22, 24 and 25).

Grande shared the official album cover to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Billboard reported. The artwork features a close-up, black-and-white photo of the singer smiling as her hair falls across her face.

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