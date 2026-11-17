FILE PHOTO: Apple users are reporting outages on their devices.

Days after a Microsoft outage, Apple users are now reporting issues with their systems.

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As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Apple listed outages for the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare on Device and an issue with iCloud Account & Sign In on the company’s System Status webpage.

Everything else at that time appeared to be up and running as normal.

Users reported issues on Tuesday on DownDetector, saying they could not log in to various Apple services.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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