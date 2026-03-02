Apple announces iPhone 17e, cheaper alternative to current phones

Apple is rolling out a new iPhone 17 that is cheaper than what is already offered by the massive tech company.

CNBC called the 17e the budget model version of the iPhone 17, starting about $200 less than the standard iPhone 17.

The rollout of the 17e came about a year after the company released the iPhone 16e, it’s previous budget-level smartphone, CNN reported.

The 17e will start at $599. It will be the same 6.1-inch that’s already offered by the 17, but will also have tougher glass, the A19 chip and 256GB storage to start.

According to Apple, the 17e will also have a 48MP Fusion camera, 4K Dolby Vision video and a 2x telephoto lens.

It also has Apple Intelligence, or the Apple AI platform, CNN reported.

Like other models, the new phone will also have Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages and Find My all via satellite when there is no cellular or WiFi coverage.

It will come in three color options: pink, black and white.

CNN speculated that the announcement of the 17e shows that consumers may be increasing demand for budget-conscious tech.

For those who still use a tablet, Apple also announced a new iPad Air with a starting price of $599 for the 11-inch model.

Preorders for both the 17e and the new iPad begin on March 4 and will be available in stores on March 11.

