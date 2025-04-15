American Airlines teams with AT&T to provide free Wi-Fi to passengers

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines will be the latest company to offer free Wi-Fi on flights.

If you plan on flying on American Airlines in the future, you may be able to surf the internet for free while flying the friendly skies.

The company is partnering with AT&T to provide free web access starting in January to members of the airline’s free AAdvantage program.

It will be available on 90% of the fleet, with American Airlines having web browsing on “more planes than any other domestic carrier.”

The service will allow passengers to do a variety of tasks while in the air, from “communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services," the company said in the announcement.

The airline already tested Wi-Fi on some routes to see if the service would be strong enough for customers’ demands.

American Airlines is already installing high-speed Wi-Fi and will have it on more than 500 regional aircraft before year’s end.

The airline was one of the last carriers to still charge for Wi-Fi. Prices range from $10 for a single flight to $599 for an annual pass.

Delta Air Lines rolled out free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights in 2023 through its SkyMiles program. United Airlines said it will have it on some flights before the end of 2025 and eventually rolling out to every plane.

JetBlue was the first, offering free Wi-Fi in 2013.

© 2025 Cox Media Group