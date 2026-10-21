Amazon to hire 300,000 for holiday season

If you’re looking to make extra money this holiday season, Amazon plans to hire more than 300,000 workers this year.

[ Read more trending news ]

The company announced on Tuesday that it will hire hundreds of thousands of workers for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions across the country.

The seasonal jobs will qualify for health care coverage on their first day, starting on Jan. 1, 2027. Employees must work at least 30 hours a week to qualify. Eligible employees hired before Jan. 1 will get benefits starting that day, while those hired on Jan. 1and later will get benefits on day one.

Full-time employees will start at a minimum of $20 an hour and will be paid up to $24 an hour; with benefits, pay will be more than $32 an hour.

Seasonal employees will get an average of $20 an hour with some benefits and the opportunity to become full-time.

Amazon employees also get an uncapped 10% discount on groceries and essentials on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online and a 20% discount at Whole Foods stores, which can be combined with Prime member savings.

To see available jobs, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group