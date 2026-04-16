Alex Manninger, former goalkeeper for Arsenal, killed when car hit by train

The former goalkeeper for Arsenal, Juventus and the Austrian national soccer team was killed when his car was struck by a train on April 16. He was 48.

SALZBURG, Austria — Alex Manninger, a former goalkeeper for Arsenal, Juventus, Liverpool and the Austrian national soccer team, was killed when a train struck his vehicle at a crossing in Salzburg, according to reports. He was 48.

Salzburg police said in a statement that the accident occurred at about 8:20 a.m. local time, The Guardian reported. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Manninger, was freed from the car but efforts to revive him failed.

“According to initial investigations, the car was hit by a railcar of the Salzburger Lokalbahn while crossing the railway crossing and dragged along, Salzburg police said in a statement. The driver was alone in the vehicle. The train driver was uninjured.”

Manninger played for five years at Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, The Athletic reported. The squad won the Premier League title and FA Cup in 1998.

From @TheAthleticFC: Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48 after his car was struck by a local train near Salzburg, Austria. "His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable." https://t.co/d0hukVOB5r — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 16, 2026

He also won the Serie A title with Juventus in 2012 and won 33 caps with Austria, according to the sports news website.

“Alexander Manninger was a great ambassador for Austrian football both on and off the pitch who set a benchmark in his international career and inspired and shaped so many young goalkeepers,” Austrian Football Association sporting director Peter Schottel said in a statement. “His professionalism, calmness and reliability made him an important part of his teams and the national team. His achievements are worthy of the highest respect and will be remembered.”

Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.



All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.



Rest in peace, Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4i7jjjLQl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2026

Gigi Buffon, who tended net for Italy, paid tribute to Manninger in an Instagram post, The Guardian reported.

“Dear Alex. Every word is superfluous. Every tear would be just another for the loss of a friend and someone I’ve always admired,” Buffon wrote. “You chose to remain independent from the addiction of the world of football, seeking your happiness in the simple things: a healthy life in the woods, fishing, nature, family.

“This was your credo.”

Austrian police said an investigation was ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group